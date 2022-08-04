CCISD creates tipline to better support students, staff

When the tips are submitted they are quickly sent to the designated district staff members. In urgent situations, the contacts will be immediately notified.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is taking action to support students and staff safety by launching a tipline.

The SpeakUp for Safety anonymous tipline will add new features to the district website's "Report Bully" button. In the past, the button housed a form used solely to file bullying complaints. The new system will now allow users to report threats of violence, peers in crisis and other safety concerns.

The new tipline feature will be ready for use on the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 3, Gaggle created the program which also includes 24/7 monitoring services.

When the tips are submitted they are quickly sent to the designated district staff members. In urgent situations, the district contacts will be immediately be notified. If the tips show immediate danger and monitors are unable to notify an appointed contact, the local law enforcement will take action.

Tips may be submitted via phone calls, text messages or through the district's website. In the coming days, detailed information on accessing he tipline will be shared.

In a press release, Kirby Warnke, the district's police chief said, "As do our law enforcement partners, CCISD PD relies on our students, staff and community taking an active role in helping maintain a safe environment. As always, we ask people to call 9-1-1 in times of emergency. For all other information, we are grateful to have this additional tool to help everyone easily report tips so school officials may take immediate action."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.