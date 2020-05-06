CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers and administrators in the CCISD got together to talk about possible changes in the school calendar for this coming year.

All the proposals laid out teaching times, start and end dates for semesters, and room for on-the-go changes in the event of another outbreak of COVID-19.

The calendar changes were ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the State Education Commissioner.

Dr. Nancy Vera is President of the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. She said the biggest change for teachers will be semester breaks and extra days for teachers to catch up on grading papers.

"We discussed the three options with CCISD and it looks like from our discussions this morning that there's going to be a forth option," Dr. Vera said. "Some of the teachers were concerned that one of the intercessions was too late in the year so they're going to present a forth option and they're going to move one of the intercessions to earlier in the year."

Dr. Vera added that intercessions are breaks between semesters which can also be used for enrichment and remedial help for students. She said she hopes the school board will gather parent input before deciding an option.

The board is set to discuss the calendar proposals at Monday's regular meeting.

