Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As students get ready to head back to the classroom on Aug. 27, the Corpus Christi Independent School District is making sure they are ready when it comes to safety.

Faculty and staff at J.A. Garcia Elementary School met Thursday with members of law enforcement to make sure students have a safe learning environment this school year. The district will be increasing security at schools by teaming up with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"I'm hoping that it's a very noticeable difference, not just at elementary schools but across every level so they just get used to knowing that there is a presence there, and any time someone is thinking about doing something maybe they shouldn't be doing, maybe they think twice," CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

According to Hernandez, the added officers will work to communicate with families to ensure their students are in good hands.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII