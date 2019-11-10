CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi Independent School District Elementary School is organizing students into four houses.

Administrators at Crockett Elementary say kids compete and can earn points for their team in and outside of the classroom. The competition includes a game that keeps them fit and tests their math skills.

Students aren't only having fun; they are competing to win the best house.

The four house system started in 2018.

"When they walk into school on the floor its says 'Welcome to your house' and all the names of the houses. It just gives them a sense of belonging. Something to take pride in," assistant principal Sarah Ajisafe said.

The students spin a wheel in the cafeteria to find out what house they are in.

"Altruismo, the house of givers. Amistad, the house of friendship. Isabindi, the house of courage. And Reveur, the house of dreamers," Ajisafe said.

According to teachers, throughout the year, students compete and earn points in academics and P.E.

"They're giving the spelling words for every week. They're giving them whatever they're doing in math, activities for that week. They're implementing it through games," health specialist Richard Torres said.

Games include Brain Ball, where students use math and think on their feet.

"We are giving kids a different way to get cardiovascularly fit," P.E. teacher Lucy Carizales said

Administrators say the house system isn't precisely modeled after Hogwarts but from a school in Georgia. Unlike in the Harry Potter books, points are never taken away.

"It's encouraging the students to have positive behavior at school," Ajisafe said.

At the end of the year, the house with the most points wins a trophy and a party.

"My son actually goes to school here. We are in two different houses, so it's a competition in one house and then at home," Carizales said.

