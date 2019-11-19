CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One CCISD elementary school is putting a positive spin on the traditional phone call home, by only calling parents with good news. The idea was first started by administrators at Calk Wilson Elementary School in an attempt to foster a more positive atmosphere.

The calls are known by teachers and students as "positive office referrals", where parents only receive phone calls, and sometimes notes, for their child's good behavior.

Its just one of two new initiatives started by the elementary school this month. Another initiative is "attendance patrol", where any student with a 95-percent attendance record or better is selected at random for a pizza party at their home. Assistant Principal Valerie Nesmith-Arechiga says the pizza party is just one way to give back to students doing their part.

"A really cool yard sign, Dave and Buster's donated a $15 gift card to each student. We also show up with a certificate and some balloons," added Nesmith-Arechiga.

The school says since the initiative started they've seen a 50-percent decrease in the number of students getting to school late.