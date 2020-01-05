CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released its schedule for end-of-year pickups and drop-offs for high schools, including athletic items, yearbooks, graduation items and more.

Starting Friday, students at Branch Academy were able to begin picking up their caps and gowns and other graduation ceremony items. Pickup time is scheduled from 1-2:30 p.m. Collegiate will follow suit Monday.

The schedule also includes when parents and students can return their text books and other supplies that belong to the school, like musical instruments, athletic uniforms and other items.

You can see the full CCISD high school pickup and drop off schedule here.

