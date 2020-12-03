CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is extending this year's Spring Break due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

A letter was sent to CCISD administrators Thursday afternoon from Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez stating that the district will remain closed the week of March 16 and will evaluate extracurricular activities on a case-by-case basis.

"During the extended break, we will deep-clean all properties and implement additional measures to foster good health," the letter stated.

The district is also recommending that students and their families remain in the area during this break to help ensure a safe environment when schools reopen.

Beginning March 14, the district will place regular updates on their website regarding the coronavirus and the precautions they are taking.

