CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District sent out notice to parents Wednesday that schools will remain closed through April 14 due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Parents began receiving notice at around 2 p.m. Thursday. A news release was sent out from the district soon after.

Read the full news release below:

In order to help safeguard students, staff and the community, CCISD schools and offices will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday, April 14. If it is safe to do so, the district will reopen earlier. If health officials continue to need everyone’s help to preserve health, CCISD will extend the closure.

In the coming days, CCISD will provide more learning opportunities for students. In addition to helping keep students on grade level, it is the district’s hope that offering lessons will help provide some comforting structure to the day.

In a phone message and social media post to students on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez had the following message for CCISD’s high school seniors: “I am so very sorry that your final semester has been interrupted. I feel your hurt that proms and graduations may be affected. We still hope that does not happen, but we must be prepared that it might. I want you to know how proud I am of each of you. We will get through this difficult time, and your future remains bright.”

CCISD will continue conducting district business, be that remotely or in the workplace. The district will follow health officials’ guidelines in terms of group size and social distancing, as well as continue to disinfect work areas. Employees are asked to follow their supervisor’s instructions so the district can continue serving the community. CCISD’s human resources department is in the process of setting up a FAQ to help keep employees informed of procedures during our temporary change in operations.

CCISD will continue to update the general FAQ as well as support staff, students and families throughout the pandemic. We thank everyone for the patience and compassion they have shown during this challenging time.

