CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Battle of the Bands begins Tuesday night at Buc Stadium as marching bands from around the Corpus Christi Independent School District compete to win.

Dozens of high school bands from across the Coastal Bend have been preparing for Tuesday night's CCISD Halftime Showcase. It's a chance for the public to see how hard marching bands work to keep the crowds entertained during football season.

The Half Time Showcase is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Buc Stadium.

