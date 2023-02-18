CCISD holds pre-kindergarten registration event

CCISD staff and volunteers were available on-hand to help parents register and answer any questions about CCISD's programs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of parents and guardians showed up to register their little loved ones for pre-k at the CCISD resource center.

CCISD staff and volunteers were available on-hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help parents register and answer any questions about CCISD's programs.

Coordinator for elementary for curriculum instructor, Dr. Cynthia Hernandez spoke with 3NEWS and said sometimes the online registration can be tricky.

"The purpose is to help promote pre k and also to help ease the burden of registration. It can be cumbersome when you're doing it online, so we have people here who speak both English and Spanish to help parents with that registration process," Hernandez said.

If you didn't make it today, you can still register for pre-k 3 and 4 online.

