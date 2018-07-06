Area educators are getting an extended summer vacation Wednesday as they look to retirement.

Corpus Christi Independent School District honored teachers and faculty during a special retirement banquet at the Ortiz Center.

Most educators never lose the desire to inspire those who are willing to learn.

"We've all dedicated many years to educating the students of this community, and so I encourage all families to continue to make education a priority in their home," said principal Robin Conde, Metro E Elementary School.

Many of those heading into retirement said traveling and spending more time with family tops their wish list right now.

