CCISD to host 'FAFSA Frenzy' to better prepare students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With high school students preparing to walk the stage in May, the topic of college costs becomes an important factor for parents and students alike.

According to information from Corpus Christi Independent School District, the district will be hosting a "FAFSA Frenzy" on March. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The all day event will help students and parents with the process of applying for FAFSA, which is a requirement for high school students to graduate in the state of Texas.

The event will be located at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center at the La Palmera Mall.

Parents and students will be required to bring a copy of their 2020 tax returns and W-2 paperwork.

