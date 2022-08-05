CCISD held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new Mary Carroll High School campus

The new building boasts bigger classrooms, spacious cafeterias, state-of-the-art libraries, science labs and computer labs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction for a the new Mary Carroll High School campus is complete, just in time for the new school year.

The Corpus Christi Independent School held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for City leaders, staff and the public to check out the new facility.

The event kicked off Friday morning followed by a tour of a few campus highlights.

"Our hope, as parents, is to leave things better and greater than the generations previous, and this building exemplifies that. So many opportunities for learning, for growth, and for our students," said Robert Arredondo, principal of Carroll High School.

The new building boasts bigger classrooms, spacious cafeterias, state-of-the-art libraries, science labs and computer labs. The new improvements were made possible by the 2018 bond.

