Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Independent School District increased their property tax rate by four cents for one year to cover Hurricane Harvey damage.

For the past 10 years, CCISD's tax rate was $1.06, and now it will be $1.10. The tax hike comes after the State of Texas allowed school districts in disaster-affected areas to increase the tax rate up to $1.17.

CCISD's calculations found the addition of four cents for one year will cover the cost of Harvey's damage. Most of the money will go toward the 76 buildings in the district that need repair.

"Every roof had some damage. It may have been small where our maintenance staff could have fixed it. Others need a full replacement, and the rest will need repairs," CCISD Comptroller Donna Hohn said.

The cost of fixing the roofs of just five schools in the district will $10 million. Over the span of one year, the four-cent increase will generate $6.7 million.

