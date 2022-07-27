CCISD holds in-depth learning opportunity for athletic trainers

Robert Gonzalez works for CCISD, and has been a trainer for 33 years. He said the athletic training doesn't stop at the field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With football season training less than a week away, the Corpus Christi Independent School District is wasting no time in making sure they're ready to treat the toughest tackles.

The district invited all their athletic trainers from middle school to high school for some training of their own.

"Emerging ways that EMS and athletic trainers communicate and the best ways to do spine boarding and sending off c-spine patients with EMS and making sure our protocols are in alignment and that we both know what they're in charge of and what we're doing," said Brittany Torres, an athletic trainer for CCISD.

Robert Gonzalez works for the district, and has been a trainer for 33 years. He said the athletic training doesn't stop at the field.

"Securing them, making sure we move the kid from point A to point B, get in the ambulance, get to the hospital, making sure you talk with them, talk to the physician and then let go then it's a different hands there," Gonzalez said.

The training goes on every year before football season with new lessons for trainers to learn.

"We have kiddos right out of college that are green and we have to work with them to make sure like 'hey these are our protocols this is what we're going to do. Call the seniors in to help you, we'll do this together,'" Gonzalez said.

He adds that the athletics landscape is always changing.

"Things are continuously evolving with the way that we can treat athletes and treat athletes in the way we take care of them," Gonzalez said.

