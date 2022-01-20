CCISD issues two hour delay in response to upcoming winter mix

Director of Communication for CCISD Leanne Libby said the district opted for a delay instead of a full closure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the recent drop in temperatures many school districts across the Coastal Bend have chosen to remain open.

Meantime, larger school districts such as Corpus Christi Independent School District have decided not to close, and said they want to remain flexible. Director of Communication for CCISD Leanne Libby said the district opted for a delay instead of a full closure.

"So we monitored the weather very closely all day yesterday and at the end of the day in the evening," Libby said. "We said you know we feel like it's time to call for a two hour delay and we did that earlier than usual, because we wanted to give our parents a chance to plan ahead.

District officials said that with so many people needing to coordinate pick up and drop off's and last minute trips to the grocery store -- that the move to delay just made sense. Again if your child attends CCISD be sure you are receiving updates from them.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.