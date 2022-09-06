CCISD looking to introduce new gun detecting technology into schools

ZeroEyes is a company that provides a form of A.I. technology that can detect the presence of firearms and possible gunmen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas School District Police Chief's Association is meeting this week in San Antonio at the Marriott Riverwalk Hotel to discuss the topic of school shootings.

Kirby Warnke, Chief of the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department and Vice President of the Association, said that a new form of technology is at the forefront of the conversation.

ZeroEyes is a company who is hoping to get its technology into area schools to detect gunmen. It's something CCISD is looking into possibly buying.

"We just did a demo at three of our campuses with firearm detection software that is used on top of our existing cameras," Warnke said. "And so if it detects something, then it alerts a dispatch center that automatically calls 911 and alerts my staff."

One of idea that is being discussed that could make schools safer is to place an armed officer at every single campus.

"I'm sure it's not going to take that much money to have police officers at every school, but we're in that point in a society that we've got to do something," San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Warnke said that he would have to hire 33 more police officers in order to have one stationed at each campus within the district. He adds that CCISD has put up security fencing around all of their schools and now has some 600 cameras. He said the next added layer of protection might be an armed officer on all campuses.

