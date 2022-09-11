CCISD looking to students to approve new lunch items for the next school year

Windsor Park students took part in a taste testing that could determine if new food items will be served in the near future.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking for some help in deciding what new food items they may serve during the next school year.

And who better to help them decide than the students themselves.

Enna Godines is a fourth grade student at Windsor Park Elementary and was taking part in a taste test to determine whether new food items will be offered for school lunches next year.

She tried over half a dozen items and was impressed with the quality and taste of the food.

"I am going to try it. The chicken strips are good," she said.

Godines and her fellow student council members are taking part in the district taste testing inside their schools cafeteria. Mary Boyd is the Director of Food Services and she loved the opportunity to see what the kids liked or didn't like.

"This is the highlight of my job," she said. "I love being able to see the kids smiles and give them food that they want. It’s ultimately what we’re here for.”

The students were served a wide variety of prepared food. Some were intrigued with the mango and pineapple smoothies that were offered.

"It tasted really good cause I really like pineapple, and I thought it tasted good," said fourth grader Eva Casady.

The smoothies weren't the only menu item that got approved by students. When it came to the all-beef hotdogs, everyone gave those a big thumbs up.

John Cavazos is a food broker with Waypoint. His company could get the district’s business if their hot dogs are to the student's liking.

"It’s just fantastic. It’s 100 percent Angus beef. Very clean label. Not that many fillers and let’s just hope the kids like them,” he said.

Katherine Howard is the Cafeteria Manager at Windsor Park and said the kids are always looking for variety in their school lunches.

“They are always asking for different varieties and we will tell them we’re going to get it. Don’t worry one day we’re going to have it," she said.

Godines told 3NEWS that she did like all of the items. She hopes that maybe they will soon be on the menu throughout CCISD schools.

