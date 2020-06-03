CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced the new athletic coordinator/ head football coach for Richard King High School.

Douglas Foster will lead Richard King High School‘s athletics program, according to CCISD.

Foster is currently the Assistant Head Coach and Special-teams Coordinator at Foster High School in Lamar ISD.

Douglas Foster has over 20 years of experience in coaching and has also led athletes to district in the Fort Bend area, Aransas County, and in Poteet.

"Coach Foster joins CCISD with a wealth of experience as well as familiarity with the Coastal Bend," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

"We look forward to seeing our Mustang athletics program thrive under his leadership," added Hernandez.

School officials say that Foster will begin working his new capacity at the end of March.

