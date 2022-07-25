CCISD names two new elementary schools

Mary Carrol High School joins the lineup of new educational facilities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez was ecstatic to break ground with two new elementary schools, one of them being consolidated from three elementary schools into one.

"That location, we used to have a middle school there that we put down several years ago," Hernandez said. "So that new campus will be called Cullen Place elementary school. The other one is a new school on the southeast side due to population shifts and high numbers out of the schools. We've named that one Creekside mainly because of the Oso Creek that it runs along and out there along the water. "

Now that the names of the schools have been given, students will be able to participate in deciding the colors and the mascot of the school. And with the new addition of Mary Carrol. This creates more educational opportunities.

"Very excited on what we're doing," Hernandez said. "Continue to focus on safety and security with all of our schools and our families. So we just encourage everyone to come out to the ribbon cutting in a few weeks and to get in these beautiful schools."

The groundbreaking ceremony for Creekside Elementary will be tomorrow morning at 9am. The site is located at 8112 Starry Road. Access to the site is off Yorktown Blvd.

