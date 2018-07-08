Corpus Christi (KIII News) — School is fast approaching for the Corpus Christi Independent School District, and teachers are starting to get ready for the new school year.

Tuesday marked the first day of a four-day CCISD new teacher orientation called "I am CCISD" at the Richard King High School.

All new teachers in the school district are participating in training to learn about curriculum, policies, procedures, technology and effective teaching strategies. The new teachers will also have the opportunity to work with CCISD coordinators and specialists within these different areas.

"We really try to meet as many as we can, let them kind of ease that anxiety coming into a new district, new information, it can be a little overwhelming sometimes and so we're just trying to help them get through those first initial days," Superintendent Roland Hernandez said.

The training will end on August 10 and the school year starts on August 27.

