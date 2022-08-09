It was a hot start to the school year Tuesday at Dawson Elementary. Corpus Christi ISD says the school did not have air conditioning in its Kindergarten classrooms.

It was a hot start to the school year Tuesday for some of the youngest students at Dawson Elementary School. Corpus Christi ISD says the school did not have air conditioning in any of its Kindergarten classrooms.

Two third-grade classrooms also lacked A/C for most of the morning, but the school got the A/C working again by 11:30 a.m.

School staff did what they could to try to keep the Kindergarten students cool on their first day of class -- ever.

"They proceeded with the school day with doors open to allow in A/C from hallways, as well as using large fans," CCISD spokeswoman Leanne Libby said.

CCISD also called in extra campus police officers to secure the school.

"CCISD PD officers are on site to provide added security while those classroom doors are open to maximize air circulation," Libby added.