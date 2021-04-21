CCISD: No change in COVID-19 protocols for summer programs

The district says the same rules will apply as has been in effect since the beginning of the school year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no change in COVID-19 precautions as CCISD prepares to ramp up summer programs.

That includes social distancing, staying home when sick and wearing masks.

Lyndall Gathright with the district says parents can plan on what will hopefully be a seamless transition into summer.

"For both in classroom instruction and anything out of the classroom we already have all of those protocols in place. Been following them now for a year or more and so the students are familiar, the teachers, parents, everyone has had an opportunity to understand that and we will just continue those procedures to keep everyone safe."

The last day of the school year is June 3rd. Summer school begins June 14th.

