Last Friday's school shooting in Sante Fe, Texas, just outside Houston, prompted questions about a recent ban of backpacks at Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses.

Many parents and concerned citizens have called 3News asking why children are being told not to take their backpacks to school, with many concerned that the ban was prompted by the shooting in Sante Fe. So we looked into it.

According to CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, the backpack ban goes into effect every spring when there are no classes left and just finals. He said with just seven days of school left, there is no reason to have a backpack since students are no longer carrying books to and from campus.

Officials said over the years, students have instead brought supplies that are used to cause mischief -- shaving cream, for example. Another example is spray paint being used for graffiti.

So while it is true that backpacks were banned at all CCISD campuses for the remaining days of the school year, the ban is to avoid mischief and not due to an increased concern about guns on campus.

