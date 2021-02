Ray, Miller and Carroll High Schools will have drive-thru snack bag pick-up today at Noon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is offering snack bags today at Noon.

The event will be first-come, first-served at the following locations:

Carroll High School, 5301 Weber Rd.

Miller High School, 1 Battlin' Buc Drive

Ray High School, 1002 Texan Trail

Everyone who comes through the drive-thru must wear a mask. The items will be put in your trunk.

