Corpus Christi (KIII News) — For most of our students and teachers school doesn't start up again until the end of August.

Some local teachers are taking advantage of a unique Corpus Christi Independent School District orientation.

The training involves a variety of topics for not only brand new teachers but those who are new to the district.

One of the technology resources incorporated into their teaching style is called 'Forward App," and it is a research-based practice that provides educators different ways to either transition their kids to a group, help them review, and make studying more engaging.

"When they start the new year they don't have to be worrying about grade books, computer logging and how to get into things to get into things they're going to need for start of school. We want them to feel comfortable, we want them to understand their curriculum, their content," said Cindy Perez, director of professional learning.

Teachers will be working with a content specialist for the next two days to understand the curriculum and resources that the district has to offer.

Current teachers were able to participate in summer professional development with over 125 courses being offered.

Teachers were able to take advantage of the start of the new school year being refreshed.

The Corpus Christi district has 53 brand new teachers this school year and 150 teachers who are new to the community.

First day back to school for students is Aug. 27.

