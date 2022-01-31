CCISD offers college prep workshops for students, parents

Students will learn exactly how to stand out in their college applications, along with many more useful tips.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again where students start preparing to make the eventual transition from high school to college.

According to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Independent School District, a series of workshops will be held to help students and parents make that eventual next step.

All CCISD students and parents are invited to learn about the college application process, ways to stand out to... Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Monday, January 31, 2022

There will be five opportunities available to students and parents to attend the workshops. Students will learn exactly how to stand out in their college applications, along with many more useful tips.

If residents have questions about the event, they are encouraged to text their questions to 361-600-3691.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.