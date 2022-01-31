CCISD offers college prep workshops for students, parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again where students start preparing to make the eventual transition from high school to college.
According to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Independent School District, a series of workshops will be held to help students and parents make that eventual next step.
There will be five opportunities available to students and parents to attend the workshops. Students will learn exactly how to stand out in their college applications, along with many more useful tips.
If residents have questions about the event, they are encouraged to text their questions to 361-600-3691.
