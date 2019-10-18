CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A social media post is making its round online that showed a teen at Carroll High School being detained during school hours.

In the video, you can see a teen at Carroll High School being arrested during school hours following a fight with another student.

The reason the video is being shared over 1,700 times is because of the force used by the arresting officer with Corpus Christi Independent School District.

CCISD released the following statement about the arrest defending the officer's actions.

"Safety is a priority on all CCISD campuses. Yesterday, a CCISD police officer intervened to defuse an escalating situation occurring on the Carroll campus. The officer followed district policy and procedures."

The students involved in the incident are being disciplined in accordance with the school's student code of conduct.

