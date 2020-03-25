CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was the second day of free lunch distribution at area school campuses as districts around the Coastal Bend remain closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kitchen staff at King High School prepared some 350 bagged lunches for students at drive-thru distribution areas set up outside the school. Staff members handed out multiple bags to each students.

Parents in line said they were thankful for the meals.

"I think the lunch is great. I think this is the best they could have done, especially for the children that are home alone right now or being cared for by a grandpa," a parent told 3News.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District's lunch drive-thru pickup times will be from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every weekday.

