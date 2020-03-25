CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses were handing out packets Tuesday to parents of students across the district.

There was a long line of parents outside Miller High School, by foot and by car, waiting to take a packet of schoolwork home to their kids. Parents are also able to access the assignments online.

Miller High School Principal Dr. Bruce Wilson was among the staff working like car hops on Tuesday. Each member was assigned a section of cars to deliver packets to.

The packets included lessons for all classes -- not just core classes but electives too.

"I'm very proud of our students and parents, and it really shows how much we value education over here for parents to come out like this and patiently wait in line to get the assignments out to our kids," Wilson said.

The staff took precautions by wearing gloves and masks.

Wilson said they will accommodate anyone who was not able to make it to packet pickup Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, students are expected to return to class April 14.

