CCISD partners with City-County Health District to administer vaccines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD has partnered with with the City-County Public Health District to distribute doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children ages five and up.

As students return to the classroom from holiday break this week, vaccine clinics are open at various elementary schools around Corpus Christi.

Veronica Sisk, Director of Student Health Services, said that the event was able to help all members of the community.

"It is crucial and it's an awesome opportunity for our community as well because then it's convenient," Sisk said. "It's convenient for our parents. For students, the clinics run from 3-6 p.m. So they can just stop by the campus as soon as they pick their student up."

Corpus Christi Independent School District started it's second round of clinics on Jan 3. Fifteen of its largest-enrolled schools are involved, and more are planned for the role out of the pediatric vaccine throughout the area. Those under 18 need permission from a parent, but the vaccines are not just limited to the kids.

"They do need parental consent," Sisk said, "but we're also open to vaccinate parents as well. So, moms and dads that haven't been vaccinated are welcome to attend."

The clinics come after the CDC's recent expansion of eligibility of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children ages five-to-eleven. It was previously only approved for kids ages 12-17. CCISD has worked with various community partners to help with the rollout of the vaccine, including the health district.

"The health department reached out and asked if we'd like to partner with them and work on our elementary age students, so students five and up, once they became eligible," Sisk said.

CCISD reports 286 pediatric doses and over two thousand adult doses have been administered since March 2020 when the pandemic began. The CDC recommends everyone ages five and older receive the vaccine they're eligible. The pediatric dose is made by Pfizer and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at the clinics for anyone who wants one. No pre-registration is required.

