CCISD partners with Nueces County Public Health District to administer children's COVID-19 vaccines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD is partnering with the Nueces County Public Heath District to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages five and up.
According to a Facebook post from CCISD, vaccination clinics will take place along 15 CCISD campuses throughout the city.
Parental consent is required for students under the age of 18. Parents are also encouraged to accompany their child to the vaccination site.
For more information on the registration process click here.
