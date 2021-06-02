CCISD pays tribute to Rosa Parks by unveiling plaque at Cunningham Middle School

The plaque dedicated in her honor stands beside a new Spirit bus stop set up by the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District unveiled a plaque dedicated to civil rights leader Rosa Parks on Friday.

The plaque is now on display at Cunningham Middle School at South Park. CCISD officials say they are celebrating the diversity in public schools by paying tribute to Parks.

It was back in December of 1955 when Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus in Montgomery, Ala. She was arrested and took the case to the Supreme Court, who ruled bus segregation is unconstitutional.

CCISD board member Alice Upshaw-Hawkins said it is important for the community to recognize the contributions made during the civil rights movement.

"We say that leaders begin in CCISD, like Rosa Parks," Upshaw-Hawkins said. "We all will find opportunities in our lives to lead and make a difference."

Thursday would have been Parks' 108th birthday. The plaque dedicated in her honor stands beside a new Spirit bus stop set up by the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority.

