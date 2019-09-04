CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Tuesday that they are moving the new Mary Carroll High School campus to a location on the corner of Saratoga Boulevard and Kostoryz Road.

Since the 2018 bond election, district officials said they have been meeting with City, County, Chamber of Commerce and area military leaders about the new Carroll High School. They said that area leaders and the local military community have agreed that the new location is in the best interest of Corpus Christi's community.

District officials announced Tuesday that they are in the process of transitioning the campus project to that new location.

Meanwhile, district officials said they are still holding meetings with design and construction team members to ensure the new campus meets the needs of a modern, comprehensive high school education experience.