CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids at Woodlawn Elementary School were given a special treat just in time for the holidays. Santa made a stop at the school Wednesday to visit the kids, bring them presents, and get them pumped for Christmas.

Thanks to the Corpus Christi Independent School District Department, Santa was able to give back to the kids.

"Obviously it's very big, very crazy. We're just blessed to be in these children's lives and be able to give back," CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said.

According to CCISD police, they make the trip for the kids every year, and every year it's a different elementary school.

