CCISD police chief assures parents enhanced security measures are being taken

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emotions are high across the nation as parents got their kids ready to go off to school just one day after a mass shooting.

Uvalde may be 200 miles away but Corpus Christi parents are seeking reassurance that their child's safety is the top priority of school officials.

"I'm not sure they are going to implement anything and this is so nerve wrecking as a parent," said one area parent.

Kirby Warnke, Corpus Christi Independent School District's Chief of Police, said he understands just how important school security is everyday of the year.

"Every single day the expectation is that our doors are going to be locked," Warnke said.

He adds that for CCISD, that includes bot exterior doors and inside doors being locked. Warnke said that those two measures alone significantly increases the safety of the schools he patrols.

"We are still learning about what happened in Uvalde, but we know that it started outside and came inside," Warnke said. "Our job is to make sure it never comes inside."

Warnke has served public schools for more than 25 years. He said there have been many changes to the way school grounds are secured. From weather to bomb drills, and now, being trained in the event of a school shooter.

"Every time something tragic like this happens we revisit what are we doing? Are we doing everything possible? And I believe we are," Warnke said. "But that doesn't mean we don't self evaluate and ask, is there something else?"

Warnke wants parents at home to know CCISD has enhanced security on their campuses following Tuesday's mass shooting.

