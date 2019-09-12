CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department was called to investigate Monday after some pepper spray that was taken to Dorothy Adkins Middle School by a student went off on in the school cafeteria.

It is unclear at this time whether the student was deploying the pepper spray on purpose, but CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said they are investigating and making sure everyone is okay.

Warnke said at this time details are limited but at minimum the kid who took the pepper spray to school could face school consequences. However, he said if their investigation determines malicious intent, then there could be criminal charges.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.