CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Sergeant Edward Lemar led DPS officers through Cullen Middle School.

It was part of a mock active shooter scenario.

He said if there's ever a shooter it's key that other law enforcement know how to go about the situation in a school setting.

"It's important that whatever responding agencies, including DPS, that they understand what our procedures are," he said.

Lemar said they ran drills from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon and for two days.

That way officers get to practice what to do in a variety of situations.

"We have a wide variety of scenarios that entail different types of contacts within each scenario," he said.

This is the first time DPS trooper Allen has been a part of active shooter training.

He said it's helped boost his confidence.

"For every sweat blood and tear that we go through here in training it will lead us to be more confident when the actual real situation happens," he said.

Allen adds although CCISD and DPS are two different law enforcement agencies they all have one thing in common.

"You want everybody to make it home safely, so that's our common goal, our common objective," he said.

This year CCISD officers have held 12 active shooter trainings.

