CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head of the Corpus Christi ISD Police Department is hoping the Governor will approve a grant that'll help buy officers "Body-Cams".

Chief Kirby Warnke asked for and received the "go ahead" from the school board to submit grants that'll help buy 40 body cameras as well as an interactive police firearms training simulator.

Warnke says the cameras and simulator would support the district's mission of creating a safe learning environment.

"when you know you're being recorded you have a tendency to act right and when your recording it's the same thing and i think its a supportive tool. just about every major law enforcement has body cams." Said Warnke.

If the district receives the grant, the cameras and the simulator could be in use by this October.

The simulator program would help district police officers train for active shooters in schools and buses.

