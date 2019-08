CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 50 school nurses and 10 Corpus Christi Independent School District police officers met Friday to learn how to help the wounded during an active shooter situation.

The group learned how to properly use items like tourniquets and gauze, and how to put pressure on a wound before help arrives.

The training was all part of the Stop the Bleed, a nationwide campaign aimed at empowering individuals to act quickly and save lives.

