Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Shots are fired and students are in danger -- it's a chilling scenario that police officers with the Corpus Christi Independent School District were working to be prepared for Monday.

Officers took part in an intense training exercise meant to sharpen their skills if they ever face an active shooter. That exercise took place Monday on a school bus.

"It's not a matter of if a school shooting is going to happen, it's when," CCISD Police Officer Patricia Reyes said. "You know they are shooting. It's critical to get in here and eliminate the threat to save lives."

Reyes was among a group of CCISD police officers who received the hands-on training Monday for a scenario they hope they never have to respond to.

"It's good to get us in here learning things we have not done before, so we can be ready when the school year starts," Reyes said.

Officer Jesse Garza has been in law enforcement for more than nine years, but this is his first year as a CCISD police officer, and his first time training on a school bus.

"Having this training is going to be very, very helpful in my career," Garza said.

For Reyes, she said a lot goes through your mind for responding officers. Even though this is just a mock drill, it gets you thinking.

"You start thinking about your own kids and kids you know that are going to be in this type of situation," Reyes said. "What goes through my mind as a parent is trying to save as many lives as possible."

The training took place at the CCISD bus barn. Officers will spend the next week covering different scenarios, including time in a school setting.

