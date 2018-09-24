Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police in one Coastal Bend school district are partnering with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office to keep officers informed and schools safe.

To do that, law enforcement officers in the Corpus Christi Independent School District participated in a required course starting Monday at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office training center in the McKenzie Jail Annex.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office said they have collaborated with other agencies in the past and wanted to do the same for officers involved with the CCISD.

"We in law enforcement, we are trained in how to do our job. It's also important to keep in mind the age of the children, and they all respond in different ways. So the more preparation that we can do, the better equipped we are to help children."

The course covered a variety of topics including bullying, mental disorders and emergency scenarios. The goal is to make sure that officers within the school are well informed and well prepared.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII