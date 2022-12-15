CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus

The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed with adding classes into the old building.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world.

But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus.

The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed with adding classes into the old building.

There will be programs for high demand jobs such as engineering, automotive and culinary. The classes selected were determined by eighth and ninth graders taking an interest survey .

"Some of the ideas may be that the students may be able to take their freshman and sophomore courses at the campus level," said Melody Pro-Smith, Career and technical educational coordinator for CCISD. "And as they enter their junior and senior level, they are taking more advanced courses at the hub."

The program will allow students to get the job experience they need, including gaining customer service skills, and learning how a business operates.

Renovation plans are in the early stages.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.