CCISD provides rapid testing for students at Baker Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 testing and supplies becoming harder to come by these days the Corpus Christi Independent School District has provided an additional testing site.

Baker Middle School was filled with students and staff alike lined up to receive their COVID-19 tests. Baker Principal Dr. Dobbin said Wednesday marks the second day that there has been a line out the door.

"The first day we filled every slot," Dobbin said. "And today we've filled evert slot so far."

Dobbin said the response has been great so far at CCISD's latest COVID-19 testing site, and they are administering close to 100 tests per day since they opened.

According to the principal, the health of both students and staff are their main priority, as well as making sure they get the medical attention they need.

"The other thing is, with COVID-19 lines being so long it can cause staffing problems," Dobbin said. "Some of my staff cant come back to work until they are tested. So having a testing facility for students and staff so they can get back to work and school if they are healthy is extremely beneficial."

Waiting for a test result can be nerve wrecking, but now with the CCISD testing partnership, the window of worry can be shortened by having readily available rapid testing within the district.

A local parent said her son was sent home after experiencing some symptoms, but after receiving a negative test result from the rapid testing site provided by the district, she can have some reassurance sending him back to class.

"Oh gosh you cant understand," said one local mother. "Family members at home, not being exposed, its such a relief."

Testing is available for CCISD students and staff Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

