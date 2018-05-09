Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi Independent School District is reaching out to their students who have not returned for the new school year

On Wednesday volunteers from Operation K.E.Y.S, held a phone bank to get in contact with unenrolled students to find out where they are and if there was any reason why they hadn't returned.

K.E.Y.S stands for keep every youth in school, and their mission is to help reduce school dropout rates in the district.

According to members of K.E.Y.S, this year over 400 students have yet to return to school.

There may be several reasons why students don't come back, but K.E.Y.S' goal is to provide the help and resources the students may need.

"Just getting set up with our resources through our district and CCISD basically providing those services you know we have the homeless, you know if they're living in a shelter. Providing them with our contact person through CCISD. School supplies, setting them up with communities in school so that they can help them bring them back," said Jennifer Noyola, dropout prevention coordinator.

Although it's only the second week of school CCISD wants to make sure every student can return to school.

