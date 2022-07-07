CCISD releases school supplies list for the 2022-2023 school year

Tax free weekend is another way for parents to find much needed supplies for their child. The popular back to school savings event takes place on Aug, 5-7.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has just released its school supply list ahead of the new school year.

If you don't want to battle the crowds in the stores, residents can also choose to fill up their carts online.

From zipper pouches, pencils, and glue sticks, residents will have an easier time finding what they need for their child to start the school year.

3NEWS decided to fill up a virtual cart using HEB's online shopping tool to simulate the estimated cost of what a parent might have to pay for their child's supplies. Using CCISD's list for 'Grade 3' we added a total of 37 items with the cost coming out to $68.87 for supplies for one child.

Good afternoon CCISD families! ☀️ Below is the school supply list for the 2022-2023 school year. ✏️ View a PDF of the supply list here: https://bit.ly/3NLlkoY The first day of school is Tuesday, August 9. Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

With inflation raising the costs of various items, school supplies is no stranger to that list. Residents are encouraged to use coupons and mobile deals to try and find the best deals.

Tax free weekend is another way for parents to find much needed supplies for their child. The popular back to school savings event takes place on Aug, 5-7, and only applies to certain items.

Residents are encouraged to prepare ahead of time of the inevitable weekend crowd.

