CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District wants to remind all students, staff, families, and community members to participate in a 10-minute online survey.

Hanover Research, an independent firm, based out of Arlington, Virginia, is managing the survey.

The research firm says that all data such as names and contact information will not be shared with the district.

After Hanover Research gathers all the reports from submitted surveys, CCISD administrators will gather the results plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Officials hope that this survey will improve many issues the district experiences such as bullying, standardized tests, flu outbreaks, bus routes, individual campus issues, and so much more.

Each student enrolled in CCISD may have a separate survey completed, and there are also several language options to choose from when conducting the survey online.

The survey will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14.

If you would like to participate in the CCISD online survey, 3News has provided the link for you here.

