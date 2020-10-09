CCISD reports four confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff since start of in-person learning

So far, the district has not reported any positive cases among students since the start of in-person learning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Thursday morning, the Corpus Christi Independent School District has reported a total of four positive COVID-19 tests among their staff since the start of face-to-face instruction on Tuesday.

So far, the district has not reported any positive cases among students since the start of in-person learning.

CCISD is required to disclose case information to the local health district, but are also keeping an online chart updated daily with the number of test-confirmed cases, broken out by campus.

So far, the four positive cases among CCISD staff include employees at Berlanga, Los Encinos and Yeager elementary schools, as well as one non-campus employee.