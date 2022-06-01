CCISD reports low attendance rates, COVID-19 to blame

CCISD Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Kimberly James said the state expects attendance rates to be at 95% or better. However, CCISD's rate is 86%.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has seen a recent drop in attendance numbers and COVID-19 seems to be responsible.

CCISD Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Kimberly James said the state of Texas expects attendance rates to be at 95% or better. However, CCISD's attendance rate stands at around 86%.

With the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the area James said it's good for everyone to follow CDC guidelines.

"What would we rather have? Someone sick and staying home and not infecting anyone else," James said.

James also added that testing numbers from last year have shown that students perform better in classroom than with virtual learning. Something students have had to adjust to since the beginning of the pandemic.

