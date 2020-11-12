CCISD revises COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for those who had close contact with the virus

Anyone determined to have been in close contact with coronavirus will be sent home and can return 11 days after the date of exposure if they are symptom-free.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has made some changes to their COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for those who have come into close contact with the virus in order to align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

Recently the CDC revised their guidance for those who have come into close contact with the virus to quarantine for just 7-10 days rather than the 14 days that were originally recommended. On Dec. 3, the City-County Health District said they agreed with that guidance. However, the district said in order to maximize the safety of students and staff, they are revising their quarantine guidance to 10 days starting Friday.

This only applies to those who have come into close contact with virus. For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, they will still not be permitted to return to campus until they have met the following requirements:

They are 1 day (24 hours) fever-free without using fever-reducing medication; and

Their symptoms have improved (cough, difficulty breathing, etc.); and

10 days have passed since the symptoms began or from date of a positive COVID-19 test result

District officials said contact tracing will still take place when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. Anyone determined to have been in close contact with those individuals will be sent home and can return 11 days after the date of exposure, as long at they remained symptom-free.

You can find the official CDC guidance here.

If you have recently been assigned a 14-day quarantine period and would like that changed to 10 days instead, you need to contact your campus nurse or, if you are an employee, your Human Resources Department or school principal.

